14 Days Timelapse of U.S. East Coast in 10 Minutes, across New York, Charleston, Savannah

Two weeks of non-stop shooting, 1600GB - 62,000 of raw image files along with 500GB of rendered video files to combine into this piece.

After transiting Panama Canal, our ship cross the Caribbean Sea into Atlantic Ocean and arrive at New York, Savannah then Charleston. The timelapse was taken over span of 15 days, some less interesting parts were speed up or faded out (cargo work, daylight hours with no clouds). Most night shots were done on 25 second shutter speed at 30 seconds interval, with port arrivals and departures at 4~8s interval.





note The time-lapse was presented different than actual port rotation, its narrative was not linear. I purposefully reshuffled Charleston before New York because it'd be anti-climatic to start the timelapse with dark moody rainy day arriving at New York.





