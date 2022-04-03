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Is an Ancient Space Ark at Lake Vostok heating up Antarctica?
High Hopes
High Hopes
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167 views • April 03, 2022
Michael Salla.
On March 18, news emerged of a heatwave in East Antarctica, the epicenter of which was the Vostok region that sits atop a mysterious lake two miles under the ice sheet. Scientists are baffled by the heat surge of more than 70 degrees above average temperatures and are seeking answers. A likely explanation comes from two sources who say an ancient ark is buried under the ice sheet in the Vostok region, and its activation is heating up East Antarctica.

This is a audio-video version of an article published on Exopolitics.org on April 1, 2022 at: https://exopolitics.org/is-an-ancient-space-ark-at-lake-vostok-heating-up-antarctica/
Many thanks to Jean Charles Moyen and Elena Danaan for permission to publish their email communications.

Jean Charles' movie “South Shore Origin” is available on Vimeo https://vimeo.com/ondemand/southshoreorigin/337448023

Elena Danaan's website is: https://www.elenadanaan.org/

Info for April 9 webinar on ET Seeders, Space Arks, and the Great Reveal is at: https://exopolitics.org/et-seeders-space-arks-the-great-reveal/

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ijXavoCEaqQ
Keywords
antarcticaheatwavecuriousprovocativeexopoliticsspace arkmichael sallalake vostokice sheet
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