Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD





Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Why Are Mothers & Teachers Concerned About Masks & Kids. The Politics and Science.



Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD in Biological Engineering, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator is joined by 5 mothers including 2 teachers who share the realities of what is going on in schools and their homes with students and kids. A systems approach is what is necessary to see the interconnections.



It's time YOU learn the Science of Systems to reveal the real problem and real solution on any issue. Dr.SHIVA teaches a course Foundations of Systems so YOU can understand the science of all systems to provide you that scientific framework. The course includes:



1) The interconnection of Truth Freedom Heath;



2) Why a bottom's up decentralized movement is necessary; and,



3) The insidious not-so-obvious-establishment which is the eternal disturbance to winning YOUR #TruthFreedomHealth​.



Learn the Foundations of Systems at VASHIVA.COM/JOIN.



Get Educated or Be Enslaved. Become a TruthFreedomHealth Warrior.

VASHIVA.COM/Warrior