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ADRENOCHROME - Those Who Know Cannot Sleep
American Police News
American Police News
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174 views • July 06, 2020
I sometimes forget that people are new to topics like QAnon, Adrenochrome and Satanism.

Also the issue that child trafficking and human trafficking is deeply connected with this and more widespread than we can imagine is very worrying.

Adrenochrome can be described as the ''Elite Drug'' because the super rich and wealthy can only afford this extremely mystical drug.

Adrenochrome uses is supposed to give you an immense high and slow the aging process.

This is why this substance is so popular in Hollywood with the celebrities who don't seen to age much at all.

The way Adrenochrome gets extracted is horrific to say the least and involves torturing children in ways you and I cannot imagine and probably shouldn't imagine for our own mental well being.

I believe astral entities or in other words mostly demons and evil spirits work through the people that do these rituals.

There is a spiritual war going on between heavenly forces of good and evil.
And the Illuminati is here to destroy humanity and push their satanic agenda on us as quick as possible.

The recent rumors are that Donald Trump is fighting the Deepstate and is currently engaged in the deployment of the military in secret operation to take down the cabal and their satanic agenda.

Is the Coronavirus Pandemic a way of retaliation from the Deep state?
Or has the COVID19 Chinese virus under control by the whitehats (good guys) and used to take down the New World Order?
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