Are Psychiatric Drugs Really the Leading Cause of Mass Shootings | Ben Swann

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Ben Swann, TRUTH IN MEDIA: Are Psychiatric Drugs Really the Leading Cause of Mass Shootings?
Throwback to our report from 2018 which demonstrates how the link between psychiatric drugs and antidepressant drugs and mass shootings seems to be undeniable.