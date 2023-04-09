https://gettr.com/post/p2duluva350
2023.04.08 Join us on April 8th, 2023, at the #FreeMilesGuoRally from 10:00 to 17:00 at the Grand Army Plaza, Manhattan, New York
请战友加入#FreeMilesGuo全球联动抗议集会纽约站
时间：2023年4月8日 10-17
地点: 纽约曼哈顿Grand Army Plaza 雪梨酒店楼下
报名：各农场登记审核
这次集会将聚集美、加地区所有农场和其他农场在美加地区战友，以及著名音乐和媒体友人到现场支持声援，敬请期待！
