Join us on April 8th, 2023, at the #FreeMilesGuoRally from 10:00 to 17:00 at the Grand Army Plaza, Manhattan, New York
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2duluva350

2023.04.08 Join us on April 8th, 2023, at the #FreeMilesGuoRally from 10:00 to 17:00 at the Grand Army Plaza, Manhattan, New York


请战友加入#FreeMilesGuo全球联动抗议集会纽约站

时间：2023年4月8日 10-17

地点: 纽约曼哈顿Grand Army Plaza 雪梨酒店楼下

报名：各农场登记审核

这次集会将聚集美、加地区所有农场和其他农场在美加地区战友，以及著名音乐和媒体友人到现场支持声援，敬请期待！


