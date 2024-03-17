Do notices and affidavits actually work? The new New Hampshire House Special Committee on the DCYF

2/23/24 New Hampshire House Special Committee on the Division for Children Youth and Families DCYF
Do Notices and affidavits really work?
The New Hampshire committee was formed after the people sent notices to their representatives.
Taken from the full video here:
https://www.youtube.com/live/s8SLCOoey8I?feature=shared
#OperationJosiah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.