Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do notices and affidavits actually work? The new New Hampshire House Special Committee on the DCYF
channel image
Mr.B
0 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

2/23/24 New Hampshire House Special Committee on the Division for Children Youth and Families DCYF


Do Notices and affidavits really work?

The New Hampshire committee was formed after the people sent notices to their representatives.


Taken from the full video here:

https://www.youtube.com/live/s8SLCOoey8I?feature=shared


#OperationJosiah

Keywords
freedomconstitutionlawrightsremedycpswethepeoplecommonlawdueprocessnewhampshireoperationjosiahdavejosefundamentallawdcyf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket