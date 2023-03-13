https://gettr.com/post/p2ae4e7cc89

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Director of ReadyforRon Gabriel Llanes: America has moral obligations to help folks all around the world, including people in China where millions of people are suffering. China is unable to create a lot of its own things and does not have enough natural resources for food. If the United States puts more pressure on the CCP and imposes some embargoes on China, it would not be long for a regime change in the country.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 ReadyforRon组织负责人加布里埃尔·拉内斯：美国在道义上有义务帮助世界各地的人民，包括中国人民，而中共国有数百万人生活在水深火热中。中共国有很多东西不能自给自足，也没有足够的自然资源来供给粮食。如果美国加大对中共施压并对中共国实施禁运，那么中共国可能不久就会出现政权更迭。





