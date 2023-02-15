Miles Guo: Cryptocurrency will take over more than 70% of production force and monetary exchange

https://gettr.com/post/p28a6xq0eda
2023.02.14 Cryptocurrency will take over more than 70% of production force and monetary exchange. Just like those who rejected Industrial Revolution and internet, anyone tries to stop the cryptocurrency won't end well.
全世界只要是对数字货币开战的，都会非常惨。上帝也阻挡不住未来数字货币会成为全人类上超过70%的生产力和交易工具。谁阻挡数字货币谁就会第一个倒下，中共会第一个倒下。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.