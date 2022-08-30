Biden's Clown World #23: CorruptoCrats, Part1

First Published August 29, 2022. (updated 8/30/22)

Headlines from 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. A CorruptoCrat edition. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 27 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Beethoven, Symphony no. 5 in Cm, Op. 67 - I. Allegro con brio - www.musopen.org ; Link to Clown World video memes: Front meme: https://www.powerlineblog.com; Back meme: https://patriotpost.us/memes Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/9hxhkd6s

Links to all headlines:

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/25/thanks-to-biden-americans-who-never-attended-college-still-have-to-pay-for-it/ https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/25/after-destroying-your-livelihood-with-covid-mandates-biden-wants-you-subsidizing-rich-college-grads/

https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/report-bidens-student-debt-cancellation-scheme-will-cost-each-taxpayer-thousands/

https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2022/08/23/takes-money-from-a-plumber-to-pay-the-debt-of-a-lawyer-brutal-thread-takes-bidens-plan-to-cancel-student-loan-debt-apart/

https://www.nysun.com/article/if-it-sounds-like-an-election-year-handout-thats-because-it-is

https://nypost.com/2022/08/24/bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-is-just-joe-sticking-it-to-the-little-guy-again/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/biden-economy-20-million-americans-behind-electric-bills-facing-electricity-shut-off/

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/26/bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-is-an-unjust-cynical-abuse-of-power/

https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/25/biden-student-loan-amnesty-a-windfall-for-dc-staffers/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-quarters-of-americans-say-they-are-tightening-their-belts-to-deal-with-recession

https://www.dailywire.com/news/one-in-five-white-house-staffers-have-student-debt

https://www.dailywire.com/news/paying-for-coastal-elites-to-get-their-phd-in-gender-studies-republican-lawmakers-blast-biden-student-debt-cancellation

https://www.dailywire.com/news/harvard-law-prof-celebrates-his-students-getting-loans-canceled-social-media-trashes-him

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/24/studies-show-bidens-illegal-student-debt-scheme-is-welfare-for-the-rich/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-cannot-believe-i-gave-two-legs-for-my-tuition-afghan-vet-reacts-to-bidens-student-debt-cancellation-plan

https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-is-using-a-law-intended-for-9-11-heroes-to-legally-cancel-student-debt-its-pretty-convoluted

https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-secretary-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-people-who-paid-their-student-debt-get-nothing

https://www.dailywire.com/news/no-way-to-make-policy-democratic-congressman-rips-bidens-plan-for-student-debt-cancellation

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/08/26/vulnerable-democrats-already-running-away-from-student-debt-fiasco-n1624437

https://www.theblaze.com/news/reporter-white-house-double-standard-covid-national-emergency

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/25/cnn-analyst-slams-biden-student-loan-plan-wasting-too-much-money

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/26/how-joe-bidens-welfare-for-college-grads-will-stoke-inflation/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obamas-chief-economic-advisor-blasts-bidens-reckless-student-debt-bailout

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2022/08/25/cnn-admits-canceling-student-debt-legally-dubious-increase

https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-democrat-economists-blast-bidens-student-loan-bailout-pours-gasoline-on-the-inflationary-fire

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/marc-goldwein-student-debt-biden/

https://www.dailywire.com/news/wapo-editorial-board-slams-biden-for-inflationary-regressive-ill-conceived-student-loan-cancelation



