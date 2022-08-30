Biden's Clown World #23: CorruptoCrats, Part1

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First Published August 29, 2022. (updated 8/30/22)
Headlines from 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. A CorruptoCrat edition. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 27 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Beethoven, Symphony no. 5 in Cm, Op. 67 - I. Allegro con brio - www.musopen.org ; Link to Clown World video memes: Front meme: https://www.powerlineblog.com; Back meme: https://patriotpost.us/memes Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/9hxhkd6s
Links to all headlines:
https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/25/thanks-to-biden-americans-who-never-attended-college-still-have-to-pay-for-it/ https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/25/after-destroying-your-livelihood-with-covid-mandates-biden-wants-you-subsidizing-rich-college-grads/
https://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/report-bidens-student-debt-cancellation-scheme-will-cost-each-taxpayer-thousands/
https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2022/08/23/takes-money-from-a-plumber-to-pay-the-debt-of-a-lawyer-brutal-thread-takes-bidens-plan-to-cancel-student-loan-debt-apart/
https://www.nysun.com/article/if-it-sounds-like-an-election-year-handout-thats-because-it-is
https://nypost.com/2022/08/24/bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-is-just-joe-sticking-it-to-the-little-guy-again/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/biden-economy-20-million-americans-behind-electric-bills-facing-electricity-shut-off/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/26/bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-is-an-unjust-cynical-abuse-of-power/
https://www.dailysignal.com/2022/08/25/biden-student-loan-amnesty-a-windfall-for-dc-staffers/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-quarters-of-americans-say-they-are-tightening-their-belts-to-deal-with-recession
https://www.dailywire.com/news/one-in-five-white-house-staffers-have-student-debt
https://www.dailywire.com/news/paying-for-coastal-elites-to-get-their-phd-in-gender-studies-republican-lawmakers-blast-biden-student-debt-cancellation
https://www.dailywire.com/news/harvard-law-prof-celebrates-his-students-getting-loans-canceled-social-media-trashes-him
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/24/studies-show-bidens-illegal-student-debt-scheme-is-welfare-for-the-rich/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/i-cannot-believe-i-gave-two-legs-for-my-tuition-afghan-vet-reacts-to-bidens-student-debt-cancellation-plan
https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-is-using-a-law-intended-for-9-11-heroes-to-legally-cancel-student-debt-its-pretty-convoluted
https://www.dailywire.com/news/education-secretary-says-the-quiet-part-out-loud-people-who-paid-their-student-debt-get-nothing
https://www.dailywire.com/news/no-way-to-make-policy-democratic-congressman-rips-bidens-plan-for-student-debt-cancellation
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2022/08/26/vulnerable-democrats-already-running-away-from-student-debt-fiasco-n1624437
https://www.theblaze.com/news/reporter-white-house-double-standard-covid-national-emergency
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/08/25/cnn-analyst-slams-biden-student-loan-plan-wasting-too-much-money
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/26/how-joe-bidens-welfare-for-college-grads-will-stoke-inflation/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obamas-chief-economic-advisor-blasts-bidens-reckless-student-debt-bailout
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2022/08/25/cnn-admits-canceling-student-debt-legally-dubious-increase
https://www.dailywire.com/news/top-democrat-economists-blast-bidens-student-loan-bailout-pours-gasoline-on-the-inflationary-fire
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/marc-goldwein-student-debt-biden/
https://www.dailywire.com/news/wapo-editorial-board-slams-biden-for-inflationary-regressive-ill-conceived-student-loan-cancelation