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4 Stage Breath Control (Taoist Breathing #2)
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258 views • July 30, 2019
Learn:
4 Stage Breath Control http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/1360-taoist-breathing#Breath-Control
Read:
The Tao of Longevity http://amzn.to/2hTtYqV
The 4 steps of the taoist breathing technique, which I recommend you start practicing today. You'll soon reach a point were you can multi-task while practicing your 4 stage breath control.
Personally, I like to practice my Taoist breathing while watching television, a documentary film, sitting in traffic or showering.
This is slower breathing, it's going to take 20-40 seconds to go through the four steps,
according to Taoism quantity of breath can be reduced in lieu of quality
Taoists measure life span not by counting birthdays but by counting breaths and heartbeats: Every breath and heartbeat saved now prolongs life later. (3156-3157)
Ideally you want to devote 10-15 minutes daily to practicing breathing but even if you just do it for a few minutes it will improve your mindset.
Your 1st Goal: Should be to reach a state of cellular respiration which you'll notice from the body heat you are generating after 10-15 minutes of breathing
Filmed at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
4 Stage Breath Control http://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/1360-taoist-breathing#Breath-Control
Read:
The Tao of Longevity http://amzn.to/2hTtYqV
The 4 steps of the taoist breathing technique, which I recommend you start practicing today. You'll soon reach a point were you can multi-task while practicing your 4 stage breath control.
Personally, I like to practice my Taoist breathing while watching television, a documentary film, sitting in traffic or showering.
This is slower breathing, it's going to take 20-40 seconds to go through the four steps,
according to Taoism quantity of breath can be reduced in lieu of quality
Taoists measure life span not by counting birthdays but by counting breaths and heartbeats: Every breath and heartbeat saved now prolongs life later. (3156-3157)
Ideally you want to devote 10-15 minutes daily to practicing breathing but even if you just do it for a few minutes it will improve your mindset.
Your 1st Goal: Should be to reach a state of cellular respiration which you'll notice from the body heat you are generating after 10-15 minutes of breathing
Filmed at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan Roseland
The inventor of the most clever cocktail toast ever, former participant in a bank robbery, almost died underwater twice, raconteur & smart drug dealer.
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Minds.com
https://www.minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
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