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Jagganath Panda: "India First", Chinese Revisionism, & Power Politics in the Indo-Pacific
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11 views • July 17, 2021
Dr. Jagganath Panda discusses the key drivers of geopolitics and power politics between India, Pakistan, and China in the Indo-Pacific. He comments on PM Modi's "India First" policies, Japan’s strategy, and the promises of the Quad or Quad Plus, which some have referred to as an Asian NATO. He covers Chinese ‘influence operations’, the threat of China's revisionist policies, and gives his take on how successful Belt & Road has been and whether the West’s ‘Blue Dot Network’ or ‘B3W’ is a viable competitor. Finally, he gives his thoughts on how bumpy the New Cold War with China might get militarily over the next decade.
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Show Notes
Japan’s new defense white paper sharpens aim at China https://asiatimes.com/2021/07/japans-new-defense-white-paper-sharpens-aim-at-china
What China’s Communist Party Centenary Means for India https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/what-china%E2%80%99s-communist-party-centenary-means-india-188821
Ties that bind: Geopolitics, not socialism, underpin North Korea-China alliance https://www.nknews.org/2021/06/ties-that-bind-geopolitics-not-socialism-underpin-north-korea-china-alliance
India-China Relations to Stay Contrarian in 2021 https://southasianvoices.org/india-china-relations-to-stay-contrarian-in-2021
Websites
Website https://idsa.in/profile/jppanda
Twitter https://twitter.com/jppjagannath1
About Dr. Jagganath P. Panda
Dr. Jagannath Panda is a Research Fellow and Coordinator of the East Asia Centre at MP-IDSA, New Delhi. He joined MP-IDSA in 2006.
Dr. Panda is in charge of East Asia Centre’s academic and administrative activities, including Track-II and Track-1.5 dialogues with Chinese, Japanese and Korean think-tanks/institutes. He is a recipient of the V. K. Krishna Menon Memorial Gold Medal (2000) from the Indian Society of International Law & Diplomacy in New Delhi.
Dr. Panda is the Series Editor for Routledge Studies on Think Asia.
He is the author of the book India-China Relations: Politics of Resources, Identity and Authority in a Multipolar World Order (Routledge: 2017). He is also the author of the book China’s Path to Power: Party, Military and the Politics of State Transition (Pentagon Press: 2010). Dr. Panda has also edited a number of books to his credit. Most recently, he has published an edited volume Scaling India-Japan Cooperation in Indo-Pacific and Beyond 2025: Connectivity, Corridors and Contours (KW Publishing Ltd. 2019), and The Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific Power Politics: Status Security at Stake (Routledge, 2020).
Dr. Panda is a Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Asian Public Policy(Routledge). Dr. Panda is the first South Asian scholar to receive the prestigious East Asia Institute’s (EAI) fellowship. Most recently, he was a Unification Fellow of the Ministry of Unification, Republic of Korea (RoK), Korea Foundation Fellow (2018-19) and Japan Foundation Fellow (2018-19).
Dr. Panda has also received a number of prestigious fellowships such as the STINT Asia Fellowship from Sweden, Carole Weinstein Fellowship from the University of Richmond, Virginia, USA; National Science Council (NSC) Visiting Professorship from Taiwan; Visiting Scholar (2012) at University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign), USA and Visiting Fellowship from the Shanghai Institute of International Studies (SIIS) in Shanghai, China.
He has published in leading peer-reviewed journals.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
Japan’s new defense white paper sharpens aim at China https://asiatimes.com/2021/07/japans-new-defense-white-paper-sharpens-aim-at-china
What China’s Communist Party Centenary Means for India https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/what-china%E2%80%99s-communist-party-centenary-means-india-188821
Ties that bind: Geopolitics, not socialism, underpin North Korea-China alliance https://www.nknews.org/2021/06/ties-that-bind-geopolitics-not-socialism-underpin-north-korea-china-alliance
India-China Relations to Stay Contrarian in 2021 https://southasianvoices.org/india-china-relations-to-stay-contrarian-in-2021
Websites
Website https://idsa.in/profile/jppanda
Twitter https://twitter.com/jppjagannath1
About Dr. Jagganath P. Panda
Dr. Jagannath Panda is a Research Fellow and Coordinator of the East Asia Centre at MP-IDSA, New Delhi. He joined MP-IDSA in 2006.
Dr. Panda is in charge of East Asia Centre’s academic and administrative activities, including Track-II and Track-1.5 dialogues with Chinese, Japanese and Korean think-tanks/institutes. He is a recipient of the V. K. Krishna Menon Memorial Gold Medal (2000) from the Indian Society of International Law & Diplomacy in New Delhi.
Dr. Panda is the Series Editor for Routledge Studies on Think Asia.
He is the author of the book India-China Relations: Politics of Resources, Identity and Authority in a Multipolar World Order (Routledge: 2017). He is also the author of the book China’s Path to Power: Party, Military and the Politics of State Transition (Pentagon Press: 2010). Dr. Panda has also edited a number of books to his credit. Most recently, he has published an edited volume Scaling India-Japan Cooperation in Indo-Pacific and Beyond 2025: Connectivity, Corridors and Contours (KW Publishing Ltd. 2019), and The Korean Peninsula and Indo-Pacific Power Politics: Status Security at Stake (Routledge, 2020).
Dr. Panda is a Member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of Asian Public Policy(Routledge). Dr. Panda is the first South Asian scholar to receive the prestigious East Asia Institute’s (EAI) fellowship. Most recently, he was a Unification Fellow of the Ministry of Unification, Republic of Korea (RoK), Korea Foundation Fellow (2018-19) and Japan Foundation Fellow (2018-19).
Dr. Panda has also received a number of prestigious fellowships such as the STINT Asia Fellowship from Sweden, Carole Weinstein Fellowship from the University of Richmond, Virginia, USA; National Science Council (NSC) Visiting Professorship from Taiwan; Visiting Scholar (2012) at University of Illinois (Urbana-Champaign), USA and Visiting Fellowship from the Shanghai Institute of International Studies (SIIS) in Shanghai, China.
He has published in leading peer-reviewed journals.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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