Date: Apr. 16, 2026. Lesson 74-2026. Title: When Hospitality Hides a Heart of Manipulation

Proverbs 23:6–8 warns against accepting the outward generosity of one whose heart is not aligned with his words. The “evil eye” reflects a stingy, calculating spirit—offering food while inwardly resenting every bite. What appears as kindness is corrupted by hidden motives, and the experience ultimately turns bitter. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the danger of deceptive generosity, why discernment must go beyond appearances, and how a divided heart poisons even acts that seem good on the surface.

Lesson 74-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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