Venezuela, China, and Energy Insecurity, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
Energy isn’t just oil—it’s leverage. Venezuela’s heavy crude, China’s long-term gas deals, Russia’s pipelines, and America’s fragile grid all intersect. Meanwhile, China scales power generation for AI dominance. Are sanctions strengthening rivals while weakening us? Energy security may define the next decade of global power.
#EnergySecurity #ChinaStrategy #Venezuela #AIrace #Geopolitics #GlobalPower #USPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport