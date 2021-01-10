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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 09January2021 Trump in DC
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1333 views • January 10, 2021
Posted 09Jnaury2021 Monkey Werx US: Nightwatch fooled us. If POTUS needs to move, we will not be able to track him. Why is Nancy Pelosi tiring to remove Trump with less then 2 weeks for the Trump first term? Sniffer Helo to DC?
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