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COVID VACCINE TRIAL PARTICIPANT TESTS POSITIVE
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224 views • October 20, 2020
COVID VACCINE TRIAL PARTICIPANT TESTS POSITIVE
One of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial volunteers, a Spanish nurse, felt mild #Covid19 symptoms, and eventually tested positive for the virus. Without knowing whether he received the real vaccine or placebo, it leaves the world wondering, with a 99.97% survival rate, what the difference is between experiencing mild symptoms from the vaccine or the virus itself.
#AstraZeneca #CovidTrials #Covid19 #TheHighwire #Vaccines #WarpSpeed
One of AstraZeneca’s vaccine trial volunteers, a Spanish nurse, felt mild #Covid19 symptoms, and eventually tested positive for the virus. Without knowing whether he received the real vaccine or placebo, it leaves the world wondering, with a 99.97% survival rate, what the difference is between experiencing mild symptoms from the vaccine or the virus itself.
#AstraZeneca #CovidTrials #Covid19 #TheHighwire #Vaccines #WarpSpeed
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