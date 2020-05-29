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ALEXIS CORBIÈRE CONTRE LA LOI AVIA
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2 views • May 29, 2020
Au lieu de dépister massivement, vous mettez en place une censure massive !
Alexis Corbière, député LFI de la Seine-Saint-Denis est intervenu ce jour dans l'hémicycle pour exprimer la position du groupe La France insoumise quant à la Proposition de Loi cyberhaine, de la députée LREM Laeticia Avia.
Les insoumis se sont bien entendu prononcés contre cette loi, liberticide au possible.
source: Alexis Corbière
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pczsv7_FONo
Alexis Corbière, député LFI de la Seine-Saint-Denis est intervenu ce jour dans l'hémicycle pour exprimer la position du groupe La France insoumise quant à la Proposition de Loi cyberhaine, de la députée LREM Laeticia Avia.
Les insoumis se sont bien entendu prononcés contre cette loi, liberticide au possible.
source: Alexis Corbière
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pczsv7_FONo
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