© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just Say NO to the COVID-19 Vaccine
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
225 views • October 27, 2020
Are you going to get this vaccine when it's available? Be informed, RNA vaccines have never been used before and they will permanently change your DNA. There will be no way to heal from this vaccine. Dr. Northrup discusses nanoparticles, 5G, cryptocurrency, luciferase, germ theory vs terrain theory, pathogenic priming, 99.9% of humans fully recover from COVID-19, and more.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.