Can Chocolates Enhance Your Intellect? | Sadhguru Answers
Sadhguru speaks about the benefits of consuming cocoa seeds and sugar-free chocolate. #sadhguru #chocolate 

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Cacao Bliss

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

