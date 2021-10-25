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Let's Play JOEL IN ONE: PRO GOLF [DWS66]
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0 view • October 25, 2021
I had another thought... if the theme of the game, as confirmed by Duckmann, is that vengeance is futile, and we've got a transwoman and a lesbian locked in a life-or-death struggle... maybe it's actually all about the TERFS vs trans activists and how they're destroying social justice? ...actually nah I don't think Duckmann has that much in the way of introspective ability.
p.s. This game was seriously under par GEDDIT HYUK HYUK
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Let's Play JOEL IN ONE: PRO GOLF [DWS66]
#TLOU2 #TheLastOfUs2 #TheLastOfUsPart2
p.s. This game was seriously under par GEDDIT HYUK HYUK
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Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2NR9trt
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
-----
Credits:
Thumbnail ► ShortFatOtaku
Background ► Ritualist
Music ► Random Jazz
Let's Play JOEL IN ONE: PRO GOLF [DWS66]
#TLOU2 #TheLastOfUs2 #TheLastOfUsPart2
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