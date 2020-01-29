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CNN’s Lemon Refuses to Apologize for Belittling Trump Supporters as Illiterate
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23 views • January 29, 2020
By Nicholas Fondacaro | January 28, 2020
Days after he took part in viciously attacking Trump supporters for supposedly not being able to read, CNN anchor Don Lemon finally addressed the controversy on-air, but only after it blew up across social media.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/01/28/cnns-lemon-refuses-apologize-belittling-trump-supporters
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Days after he took part in viciously attacking Trump supporters for supposedly not being able to read, CNN anchor Don Lemon finally addressed the controversy on-air, but only after it blew up across social media.
Source: https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/01/28/cnns-lemon-refuses-apologize-belittling-trump-supporters
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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