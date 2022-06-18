Horrific Bio-Structures Found in Bodies of the Vaccinated

"The evidence of vaccine deaths and injuries is overwhelming to anyone capable of seeing past the mainstream media's hypnotic lies... We are also familiar with the rising number of strokes, heart attacks, and other side-effects experienced world wide after the biggest experimental vaccination in history... And now, we are getting a first glimpse of what is causing all this. Something in the COVID vaccines seems to be growing within the recipient's vascular system...horrific things being grown inside the veins and arteries..."

See also: The Intentional Genocide of the Human Race

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/06-2022





























































































































































