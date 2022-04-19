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Stop Being Respectable. Just Accept That They Will Call You Names Is You Follow Jesus
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32 views • April 19, 2022
Check out this channel if you are interested to find out more about Jesus: https://bit.ly/33WgS1d
We have found this man to be a troublemaker, stirring up riots among the Jews all over the world. He is a ringleader of the Nazarene sect. Acts 24:5
We have found this man to be a troublemaker, stirring up riots among the Jews all over the world. He is a ringleader of the Nazarene sect. Acts 24:5
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