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Mexico’s Eugenio Derbez Grills Fauci | Children's Health Defense
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11 views • April 16, 2021
Mexico’s Eugenio Derbez Grills Fauci: The Interview You Won’t See on Mainstream Media
When Fauci agreed to an interview with Eugenio Derbez (2021/10/03), he may have assumed the Mexican actor, director and producer would treat him with kid gloves. That didn’t happen.
By: Eugenio Derbez/Children's Health Defense
Original url (including transcript) :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/eugenio-derbez-grills-fauci-interview/
When Fauci agreed to an interview with Eugenio Derbez (2021/10/03), he may have assumed the Mexican actor, director and producer would treat him with kid gloves. That didn’t happen.
By: Eugenio Derbez/Children's Health Defense
Original url (including transcript) :
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/eugenio-derbez-grills-fauci-interview/
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