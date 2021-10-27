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Entire Australian Media Demonizes One Unvaccinated Man To Make Example For The Rest
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1173 views • October 27, 2021
Former Police officer Evelyn Rae joins Owen to talk about the current state of tyranny in Australia as well as how Australians are unfortunately submitting to the government mandates.
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