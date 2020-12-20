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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 17
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45 views • December 20, 2020
Babylon: Its Character and Doom
Tonight we look at the Mystery of Iniquity in its final form – Babylon the Great. What is it? It is that vast system of error that is so like Christianity in some respects that thousands of apparently spiritually minded people have not been able to distinguish it from Christianity. Yet, when tested by the Word of God, it is seen to be but a counterfeit of the church that God has purchased with the blood of Christ.
Parentheses – Chronologically, chapter 19 immediately follows chapter 16, but John is taken aside to see this remarkable vision of the false church before he beholds the union of the true church with the Lamb in the glory.
The Scarlet Woman and the Scarlet Beast
The Great Whore
- Rides the beast with 7 heads, 10 horns
- Mother of harlots and abominations
- Drunk on the blood of the Saints
Babylon the Great (City/Political, Economic, Religious Systems)
- Kings
- Merchants
- Those that trade by the sea
(Ref. Chuck Missler)
Tonight we look at the Mystery of Iniquity in its final form – Babylon the Great. What is it? It is that vast system of error that is so like Christianity in some respects that thousands of apparently spiritually minded people have not been able to distinguish it from Christianity. Yet, when tested by the Word of God, it is seen to be but a counterfeit of the church that God has purchased with the blood of Christ.
Parentheses – Chronologically, chapter 19 immediately follows chapter 16, but John is taken aside to see this remarkable vision of the false church before he beholds the union of the true church with the Lamb in the glory.
The Scarlet Woman and the Scarlet Beast
The Great Whore
- Rides the beast with 7 heads, 10 horns
- Mother of harlots and abominations
- Drunk on the blood of the Saints
Babylon the Great (City/Political, Economic, Religious Systems)
- Kings
- Merchants
- Those that trade by the sea
(Ref. Chuck Missler)
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