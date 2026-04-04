"CENTCOM has literally gone silent - was their account admin stationed at one of the regional bases & got hit?"

"CENTCOM has literally gone silent. One starts to wonder — could it be that their account admin was stationed at one of the regional bases and got hit?"

Iranian military analysts discuss yesterday's operation and the silence that followed.

Adding:

The USA announced losses of personnel in the war with Iran.

According to the published data from the Pentagon, 13 servicemen were killed, and another 365 were injured.

Distribution of the injured: ground forces - 247, navy - 63, marine corps - 19, air force - 36.