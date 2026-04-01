BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPY JULIAN NEW YEAR! | 4-1-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVECheckmark Icon
159 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 7 days ago

Show #2633


Show Notes:


Craig's links:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dates_for_Easter


https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/31/science/april-full-pink-moon


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_eclipse_of_February_17,_2026


https://www.space.com/astronomy/sun/powerful-x-class-solar-flare-triggers-radio-blackout-ahead-of-artemis-2-launch


State of Mind - Seth Gruber: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1594915564990076

Obama on propaganda (language warning): https://www.facebook.com/reel/2320209461820831

Nowhere to Hide if America is Lost: https://youtu.be/dqw7kXG0kxU?si=3ysyaF7D2n2fvKgk

New New Years: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=is+april+1+the+real+new+year&ia=web

Geoengineering: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1201517935390672

'Pharmakeia': https://www.google.com/search?q=pharmakeia&sxsrf=ANbL-n4kk4CH6JeF1ySThHMoEDvkLZKNIA%3A1775044197819

Nate Friedman on paid protesters: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1659843208768723


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

The Last Line of Defense: The role of sheriffs in protecting liberty against federal tyranny

Kevin Hughes
The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite&#8217;s accelerated agenda

The Fourth Turning: Chaos, collapse and the elite’s accelerated agenda

Patrick Lewis
The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children&#8217;s gut health

The hidden cost of germophobia: How over-sanitization and antibiotics are harming children’s gut health

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Last-ditch 45-day truce talks fail as Iran rejects US ceasefire demands

Lance D Johnson
Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Norwegian study links mRNA COVID vaccines to heightened heart risks in teens

Belle Carter
Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Iranian Leader Warns of Prolonged Conflict Ahead of Trump Address

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy