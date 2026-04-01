HAPPY JULIAN NEW YEAR! | 4-1-2026

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Show #2633
Show Notes:
Craig's links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_dates_for_Easter
https://edition.cnn.com/2026/03/31/science/april-full-pink-moon
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solar_eclipse_of_February_17,_2026
https://www.space.com/astronomy/sun/powerful-x-class-solar-flare-triggers-radio-blackout-ahead-of-artemis-2-launch
State of Mind - Seth Gruber: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1594915564990076
Obama on propaganda (language warning): https://www.facebook.com/reel/2320209461820831
Nowhere to Hide if America is Lost: https://youtu.be/dqw7kXG0kxU?si=3ysyaF7D2n2fvKgk
New New Years: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=is+april+1+the+real+new+year&ia=web
Geoengineering: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1201517935390672
'Pharmakeia': https://www.google.com/search?q=pharmakeia&sxsrf=ANbL-n4kk4CH6JeF1ySThHMoEDvkLZKNIA%3A1775044197819
Nate Friedman on paid protesters: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1659843208768723
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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