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Credits to Jesus is Lord





The Book of Hebrews, from the King James Bible, is read by the now late Alexander Scourby. It testifies of the greatness and glory of Christ as the Lamb of God Who takes away the sins of the world and as our High Priest.





The holy written word of God is truth. It is a lamp unto our feet and a light unto our path.





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