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This is a Reading of The Epistle of Saint James Ch. 1 & 2. From the 1534 Tyndale Translation New Testament. Repent Ps 32. Jesus is coming THIS MONTH or 100% Certain For sure July.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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The God Who Speaks | FULL MOVIE | Alistair Begg, Erwin Lutzer, Norman Geisler, & R.C. Sproul

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tye19ZjLnHk

God says Brother Joshua MHlakela is Elijah (please share this)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKr5D6AEcLg

321...The Great Day of the Lord Approaches!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yre4vEEzh58


❤️RAPTURE JUNE 21-22 2026‼️ The Resurrection of the Old Testament Saints Revealed the Next Harvest🌾

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o83u1mbu2ks


Bees 🐝 are leaving! What a journey! Miraculous provision! Rapture expectant! Wedding banquet/reunion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=upPGyH5ehWA



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Cfu4wAuwVs&list=RD1Cfu4wAuwVs&start_radio=1



https://evangelizegeorgia.org/2023/11/10/free-letter-for-the-left-behind/



Habakkuk 2:1-4

1, ¶ I will stand upon my watch, and set me upon the tower,1 and will watch to see what he will say unto me, and what I shall answer when I am reproved.

    2, And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it.

    3, For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry.

    4, Behold, his soul which is lifted up is not upright in him: but the just shall live by his faith.


But if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin. 1Jo 1:7


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healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyskyrealityheartrepentsharehopefastpraypromise
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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