Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Ensure You Receive Appropriate Dermatology Treatment Every Time
32 views
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

"Never worry about going to the wrong dermatologist! Here’s why:

In this video, Dr. Michelle Min, an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UC Irvine’s School of Medicine, shares a helpful tip to help you navigate dermatology easier!

According to Dr. Min, not all dermatologists are the same.

This means that not every dermatologist is a “Dr. Pimple Popper”. ❌

Dr. Min explains that people seeking help from dermatologists don’t have to worry about not getting the right treatment, because dermatologists in any given area usually know each other and are well-informed about each other’s specialties, which makes it possible to guide the patient to the right dermatologist who can EXPERTLY address the patient’s issue. 🤝

Want to find out more about Dr. Min and her work? Click https://bit.ly/41WQFgk now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
skin disorderscovid lifedermatologyderma tips

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket