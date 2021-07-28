© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. David Martin w/ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "This Is the Definition of Criminal Conspiracy
Follow
2
Share
Report
322 views • July 28, 2021
Dr. David Martin w/ Dr. Reiner Fuellmich: "This, My Friends, Is the Definition of Criminal Conspiracy…This Is Not a Theory. This Is Evidence."
This video is an excerpt from the Corona Ausschuss -- Corona Investigative Committee -- Session 60.
Link to partial transcript and pdf document for download: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martin-w-dr-reiner-fuellmich-this-my-friends-is-the-definition-of-criminal-conspiracythis-is-not-a-theory-this-is-evidence/
This video is an excerpt from the Corona Ausschuss -- Corona Investigative Committee -- Session 60.
Link to partial transcript and pdf document for download: https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-david-martin-w-dr-reiner-fuellmich-this-my-friends-is-the-definition-of-criminal-conspiracythis-is-not-a-theory-this-is-evidence/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.