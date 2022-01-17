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CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITTY UK CRIME INVESTIGATION NUMBER 6029679 21
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33 views • January 17, 2022
CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITTY UK CRIME INVESTIGATION NUMBER 6029679 21Crimes against humanity are certain acts that are purposefully committed as part of a widespread or systematic policy, directed against civilians, in times of war or peace. They differ from war crimes because they are not isolated acts committed by individual soldiers but are acts committed in furtherance of a state or organizational policy..
FULL CASE DETAILS IN THIS VIDEO
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../message-from-mark-s
DOCUMENT LINKS:
International Criminal Court filing https://www.docdroid.com/WUjv6....iw/icc-complaint-7-1
Letter to Chair of MHRA from Dr Sam White – Request for Undertakings for breaches of legal obligations and breaches of duties of care
https://pjhlaw.co.uk/wp-conten....t/uploads/2021/12/le
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FULL CASE DETAILS IN THIS VIDEO
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../message-from-mark-s
DOCUMENT LINKS:
International Criminal Court filing https://www.docdroid.com/WUjv6....iw/icc-complaint-7-1
Letter to Chair of MHRA from Dr Sam White – Request for Undertakings for breaches of legal obligations and breaches of duties of care
https://pjhlaw.co.uk/wp-conten....t/uploads/2021/12/le
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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