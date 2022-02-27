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Dr Stephanie Seneff - More Deep Diving Into Medical Science
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90 views • February 27, 2022
Dr Stephonie Seneff presents to the German Corona Investigative Committee.
Solidifies and doubles down on what Dr Judy Mikovitz's earlier presentations reveals.
Both of these rich and dense facts of science will take a few sessions of listening to partially grasp the details given in these recent sessions.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Solidifies and doubles down on what Dr Judy Mikovitz's earlier presentations reveals.
Both of these rich and dense facts of science will take a few sessions of listening to partially grasp the details given in these recent sessions.
Credit The German Corona Investigative Committee
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
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