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PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA ~ Claire Edwards & Steven Whybrow [Age Of Truth TV]
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11 views • December 04, 2020
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LIVESTREAM POWERFUL PRESS CONFERENCE FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA
"World Change NOW"
Featuring: Steven Whybrow, Claire Edwards, Lucas Alexander
Live from Linz, Austria. © Age Of Truth TV
"CHECKMATE-3" - The 3rd video in our "Checkmate" Series on AOT TV.
HELLO EVERYONE,
THANK YOU so much for watching our LIVESTREAM from the Press Conference in Linz, Austria with Steven Whybrow and Claire Edwards, after presenting the President of Austria with the Notice Of Liability in Vienna, the capitol of Austria.
HERE ARE THE 3 LINKS you can download:
1) Notice Of Liability to Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Haftungserkla%CC%88rung-an-Herrn-Bundespra%CC%88sidenten-Alexander-Van-der-Bellen-System-Schach-Matt-.pdf
2) Declaration To Take The Planet Back:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Article-Taking-the-Planet-back.pdf
3) The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf
Live-Stream Announcement!
WATCH US TODAY: 23 October 2020 !!!
7:30 PM (19.30) Central European Time
6:30 PM (United Kingdom)
1:30 PM (US EAST)
10:30 AM (US WEST)
1:30 AM (Sidney, Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications.
SIGN-UP for our Newsletter on our website.
Please post your comments below in the comment section.
We would love to hear from you
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can SUPPORT US via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv/support
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
LIVESTREAM POWERFUL PRESS CONFERENCE FROM VIENNA, AUSTRIA
"World Change NOW"
Featuring: Steven Whybrow, Claire Edwards, Lucas Alexander
Live from Linz, Austria. © Age Of Truth TV
"CHECKMATE-3" - The 3rd video in our "Checkmate" Series on AOT TV.
HELLO EVERYONE,
THANK YOU so much for watching our LIVESTREAM from the Press Conference in Linz, Austria with Steven Whybrow and Claire Edwards, after presenting the President of Austria with the Notice Of Liability in Vienna, the capitol of Austria.
HERE ARE THE 3 LINKS you can download:
1) Notice Of Liability to Austrian President, Alexander van der Bellen:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Haftungserkla%CC%88rung-an-Herrn-Bundespra%CC%88sidenten-Alexander-Van-der-Bellen-System-Schach-Matt-.pdf
2) Declaration To Take The Planet Back:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Article-Taking-the-Planet-back.pdf
3) The COVID-19 Genocide of 2020:
http://ageoftruth.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/The-COVID-19-Genocide-2020.pdf
Live-Stream Announcement!
WATCH US TODAY: 23 October 2020 !!!
7:30 PM (19.30) Central European Time
6:30 PM (United Kingdom)
1:30 PM (US EAST)
10:30 AM (US WEST)
1:30 AM (Sidney, Australia)
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! Hit the bell for notifications.
SIGN-UP for our Newsletter on our website.
Please post your comments below in the comment section.
We would love to hear from you
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can SUPPORT US via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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