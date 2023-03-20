Create New Account
Moon rock debate clip from live show where the large boulder can look rectangle w/hole cam artifact
44 views
TheOutThereChannel
Published a day ago |
#moon #rocks #camera The problems with cameras used in space when HD objects in the distance can be pixels with color averaging and other artifacts making rocks look like straight edges and buildings as claimed by those in the rabbit hole communities if you know what I mean.. some stuff is an illusion for grifters to make money from gullible.

https://www.brighteon.com/2603a9b9-f76d-4d4a-8627-cd7c78b0a107

aliensuforockrovermoonufoskitesmaterialsorbsbuildingsdoorsuaprocksthirdphasechang-e

