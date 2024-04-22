Create New Account
Destruction of Nour Shams Camp in Tulkarm Palestine West Bank by Neurotic IDF Soldiers
Destruction of Nour Shams Camp in Tulkarm Palestine West Bank by Neurotic IDF Soldiers

FajerTV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8dh8gjaQr4&t


كاميرا الفجر ترصد آثار العدوان على مخيم نورشمس

Al-Fajr camera monitors the effects of the aggression on Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem



Destruction of Nour Shams Camp in Tulkarm by Neurotic IDF Soldiers


Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

