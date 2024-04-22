Destruction of Nour Shams Camp in Tulkarm Palestine West Bank by Neurotic IDF Soldiers
FajerTV
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8dh8gjaQr4&t
كاميرا الفجر ترصد آثار العدوان على مخيم نورشمس
Al-Fajr camera monitors the effects of the aggression on Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem
