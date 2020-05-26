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We're being fed LIES about 5G's supposed safety!
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16 views • May 26, 2020
18 GHz can widen the pores of mammalian cells: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/8736851
10 GHz inhibited imprinting chicken embryo imprinting after 5 minutes: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-94-011-4191-8_5
2 GHz caused cataracts in bovine eye lens cells in-vitro: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6806832/
Declassified CIA document with several studies analyzing different biological effects of non-ionizing radiation: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf
Effects of fetal microwave radiation exposure on offspring behavior in mice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4380045/
To see studies on 60 GHz wireless signals in hospitals, search for "60 ghz hospital" at https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/Xplore/home.jsp
10 GHz inhibited imprinting chicken embryo imprinting after 5 minutes: https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-94-011-4191-8_5
2 GHz caused cataracts in bovine eye lens cells in-vitro: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6806832/
Declassified CIA document with several studies analyzing different biological effects of non-ionizing radiation: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf
Effects of fetal microwave radiation exposure on offspring behavior in mice: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4380045/
To see studies on 60 GHz wireless signals in hospitals, search for "60 ghz hospital" at https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/Xplore/home.jsp
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