THE FINAL BATTLE IS HERE | 4-3-2025

For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRdMa5U8M-0

New LAN Action: https://thelibertyactionnetwork.com/21-day-intercession-for-gods-will/

Psalm 3: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm%203&version=KJV

Wisconsin Christian News Conference: https://wisconsinchristiannews.com/images/home/2025/ConferencePoster.jpg

Planned Parenthood funded by government: https://usafacts.org/articles/how-much-government-money-does-planned-parenthood-receive/

Coach's Grandkids protesting at Planned Parenthood: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16MMeQqKom/

Strangeland Conference Streaming: https://throughtheblack.com/sl.html

AwakenWithJP on Paula White: https://youtu.be/V_F0q7GOkdE?si=fbVk0ctJ7xZbZk_b

Prosperity Preachers: https://youtu.be/LEgS2uDMEF4?si=DQI1FIPjlS51CFbX

10 Reasons Why People Like Weak Pastors: https://cleartruthmedia.com/s/357/10-reasons-people-like-weak-pastors

Jesse Duplantis says Jesus hasn't come because people aren't giving enough: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol-MiII_G9g

Gen Flynn video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=621694580833110&rdid=sSM2ibroZuEbEUmZ





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





