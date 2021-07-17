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AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Fire Cap't John Lord on "World-wide Weather Warfare?" July 14.
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10 views • July 17, 2021
How's Your Weather? Manipulated!? Very Vital Survival Discussion and explanations. with Calif. Fire Inspector/Captain, John Lord. Learn and Share today, before your weather turns worse... Be it a Heat Dome, or European floods..
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