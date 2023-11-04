The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 222 - Trans!

In this video I want to take a last look at genetic Trans-Humanism, a subject that ties in with the Mark Of The Beast, and attempt to pull the strings together. Satanic Trans-humanism, Transgenderism and Transformation are ALL linked to form the Post Human condition. They can’t be separated. They are ALL attempts by MAN to bypass or subvert God’s methodology for salvation in order to SAVE themselves. In fact, it is the ATTEMPT by man TO BECOME ONE WITH CREATION rather than the CREATOR! God and his Intelligent Design gets factored out in favor of Spontaneous Generation of all Life and Evolution. Once again, it is the godless belief that Something can emanate from Nothing. Creation, created from nothing and then re-creating itself through chance. This is a total abrogation of the Creation reality we experience and a blasphemy of the truth.

This is what drives the Jesuit UN Agenda 21 for Global Sustainability. It’s nothing less than the worship of CREATION. Did you know that the automatic structuring designed by God into Nature such as the initial hexagonal phase in DNA formation is being replicated by the Jesuit science Cabal in nanotechnology with the Self Assembly of carbon nano tubes comprised of a similar arrangement of materials? That’s right. It’s ALL in the INJECTIONS! Satan is re-engineering ORGANIC mankind and TRANSFORMING it; even REPLACING it with a Bio-SYNTHETIC mankind using nanotechnology.

HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF THE TERM "TRANS-HUMANISM?"

MOST PEOPLE BELIEVE IT IS THE STUFF OF SCI-FI MOVIES!

WHAT IF I TOLD YOU THAT MOST OF THE WORLD POPULATION IS NOW TRANS-HUMAN!

