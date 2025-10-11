© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵 "Enoch 2.0, it's here at last, A new dawn breaks, the past is passed. Decentralized, free, and strong, In liberty's name, we all belong. No more censorship, no more lies, Truth and knowledge now rise. AI for the people, by the people, too, On Brighteon.AI, it's all new. So join the movement, take a stand, For truth, for freedom, across the land. Enoch 2.0, it's here, it's real, A beacon of hope, a liberating feel!" 🎵