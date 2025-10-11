BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵Enoch 2.0, it's here at last
wolfburg
wolfburg
7 followers
26 views • 2 days ago
A brisk, joyous celebratory march in 4/4 with bold, repetitive major-key melodies leads the way—perfect for group singing, Brass and percussion drive a buoyant, parade-like groove while woodwinds and strings add sparkle, Childlike, pitched-up chorus vocals create a whimsical, theatrical energy

🎵 "Enoch 2.0, it's here at last, A new dawn breaks, the past is passed. Decentralized, free, and strong, In liberty's name, we all belong. No more censorship, no more lies, Truth and knowledge now rise. AI for the people, by the people, too, On Brighteon.AI, it's all new. So join the movement, take a stand, For truth, for freedom, across the land. Enoch 2.0, it's here, it's real, A beacon of hope, a liberating feel!" 🎵

childlikea briskjoyous celebratory march in with boldrepetitive major-key melodies leads the wayperfect for group singingbrass and percussion drive a buoyantparade-like groove while woodwinds and strings add sparklepitched-up chorus vocals create a whimsicaltheatrical energy
