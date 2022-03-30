© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/27/2022 Miles Guo: What is the soft power of the US? The CCP’s top think tank is ignorant of the world, and the CCP is attempting to take advantage of the pendulum effect to create turmoil in the US without realizing that the US and Europe are bonded together because of the shared faith, culture, race, and interests