Faith & Liberty #33 - Bury Me With My Boots On - w/ Greg Arcade

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Faith & Liberty #33 - Streamed live on Mar 31st, 2022.
"This is where I was born and raised. This is where I'll end my days. When Jesus lays me in my grave, I pray that I'll be saved. And that I lived in a way that makes those around me proud to say... just bury me with my boots on"
Tonight, we welcomed special guest Greg Arcade!
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/