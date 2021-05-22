The 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During the interview, Trump discussed election fraud in the 2020 election.
Trump touched on the importance of the audits taking place.
He mentioned that everyone is watching Arizona because the result could lead to audits in other states.
Trump pointed out that if the irregularities that have been found so far hold true then he won Arizona by a lot of votes.
Trump was also asked about what happens if fraud is found.
Trump responded by saying if fraud is found “it will be a very interesting time for our country”.
Trump then asked an important question. He asked, “How can you govern if you lost?”.