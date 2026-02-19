BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
King Charles Reacts to Arrest of Former Prince Andrew - TODAY show
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
210 views • 1 day ago

King Charles Reacts to Arrest of Former Prince Andrew (arrested on his birthday) - TODAY

Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested Thursday morning on “suspicion of misconduct in public office” after growing revelations about his alleged connections with late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. In an unprecedented statement, King Charles said "They [the authorities] have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation." NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports and Hallie Jackson joins TODAY with analysis.

Adding, Epstein File horrors:

'Bit her private parts making her bleed' — Epstein files reveal Apollo CEO Leon Black raped 7-year-old

According to a newly revealed letter from the Epstein document dump, former Apollo Global Management CEO and billionaire Leon Black allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl — and the description is stomach-churning.

📑 The document states that Black "bit parts of her vagina" and the assault was so violent it made her bleed. The victim, a minor at Epstein's townhouse, was told to give Black a massage. Instead, she was brutally raped.

🔨 Meanwhile, US teachers unions representing 1.8 million members with $27.5 billion invested in Apollo are demanding the SEC investigate whether the firm misled investors about its Epstein ties, Bloomberg reported.

✉️ The American Federation of Teachers points to a "lack of candor" in Apollo's 2021 disclosures. The newly released Justice Department files show Epstein corresponded with Apollo executives, arranging calls and meetings — contradicting the firm's claims that only Black had ties to the pedophile.

