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Anti-Commandeering: The Top-6 Questions
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38 views • January 06, 2021
The most effective way to nullify federal programs is to use James Madison’s advice, “a refusal to cooperate with officers of the Union,” which the Supreme Court has repeatedly validated as the anti-commandeering doctrine. Answering the most common questions about its history, legality and use in practice.
Path to Liberty: January 6, 2021
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Path to Liberty: January 6, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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