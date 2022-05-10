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NIGHTMARE IN SHANGHAI CHINA QUARANTINES, PEOPLE FIGHTING LOCKDOWN OFFICIALS, MULTIPLE STORIES IN ONE
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1507 views • May 10, 2022
There's so much craziness coming out of Shanghai right now. It's horrible but definitely worth being aware of. We CANNOT let this happen in our countries! DO NOT BE APATHETIC
CHILD ABUSE!
HUMAN ABUSE!
TYRANNY!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
CHILD ABUSE!
HUMAN ABUSE!
TYRANNY!
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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