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X22 Report B 04. 20. 22.
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330 views • April 20, 2022
Ep. 2756b - [HRC] Panics, All Assets Deployed, How Is Evidence Legally Introduced, We Have It All
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The [DS]/[HRC] is panicking, she has now deployed all assets, she fell right into the trap and the lies are being exposed. JA is being brought back to the US, do the patriots have the source, how do you introduce evidence legally. The war in Ukraine is failing for the [DS] and the fake news is panicking that Trump and the people have the upper hand and its not going away. The keep talking about how democracy will be destroyed, translation they are talking about their system that they put in place, that is what will be destroyed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [DS]/[HRC] is panicking, she has now deployed all assets, she fell right into the trap and the lies are being exposed. JA is being brought back to the US, do the patriots have the source, how do you introduce evidence legally. The war in Ukraine is failing for the [DS] and the fake news is panicking that Trump and the people have the upper hand and its not going away. The keep talking about how democracy will be destroyed, translation they are talking about their system that they put in place, that is what will be destroyed.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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