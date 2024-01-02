I Want Two-Way Communication with You!

Dec 19, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: That’s correct, I want a relationship where we can talk together in a two-way communication. I love to see you in my word and getting it into your heart. I love to see you praise and worship me, but I especially enjoy it when you spend time with me alone. #OnewithGod #GodsWordinYourHeart

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/edizddicfm